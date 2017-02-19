Kris Jenner Rolls-Royce Accordion Up for Sale

EXCLUSIVE

The car Kris Jenner totaled just off the 101 can now be yours for about half its original sticker price.

Kris' discarded Roll-Royce is sitting on an L.A. car auction lot ... and the opening bid is $195k. Here's the good news ... the car still runs, but barely.

Kris' insurance company got the car after declaring it totaled, and then sold it to a random guy who's now trying to cash in on the Kardashian name.

The car retailed for around $400k, so a bargain, right?

We broke the story ... Kris got cut off this past summer, causing her to crash her new ride, which was just a week old. Luckily, she had another one shipped out the next day.

Like we said, the wrecked Rolls still works -- but can only go forward and backward for now. In other words ... it needs to be fixed up before it can hit the streets again.

BTW ... a brand new Rolls-Royce runs anywhere between $250k to upwards of $400k, and we're guessing Kris spared no expense on her own. Question here ... is KUWTK worth it?