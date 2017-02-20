Aaron Carter I Wasn't Racist During Attack ... Ask Mis Amigos Mexican

Aaron Carter's got a message for the guy who attacked him and accused him of being racist -- Me encanta los Mexicanos!

Aaron flaunted his Mexican credentials, saying he has a "100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra 3rd generation Mexican."

His rant continued, "I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren't fluent in English." He also says his attacker used the n-word on Twitter a couple years ago. As Aaron put it ... "And I'm the racist?"

TMZ broke the story ... as security removed the attacker, who is Latino, Aaron yelled, "Bye Felipe!" Aaron insists he was just doing the male version of "Bye Felicia!"