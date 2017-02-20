TMZ

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & Chris Bosh Ditch All-Star Game For Miami Boat Trip

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union Ditch All-Star Game For Bad & Boujee Boat Trip!!

2/20/2017 11:23 AM PST

Dwyane Wade wasn't an All-Star this season ... but that didn't stop him from livin' it up like one with his old teammate, Chris Bosh, and their wives on a boat trip in Miami!!

The Bulls star didn't make the team for the first time in 12 seasons, but it clearly doesn't look like he had a case of FOMO ... especially with his gorgeous wife, Gabrielle Union, ﻿showing off her killer bikini bod.

Bosh also got the All-Star treatment with a foot massage from his wife, Adrienne.

Meanwhile, LeBron James -- the last member of the Big 3 -- had 23 points in 19 minutes in Sunday's game for the East.

Everybody wins.

