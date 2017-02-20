Nick Cannon Got My Talent Show by Stealing ... I Need $1.7 Million!!

Nick Cannon tried to sign a bunch of new talent -- outside of 'AGT' -- through a mobile app he created and allegedly stole ... according to the guy who's now suing Nick for BIG money.

Nick launched his N'credible app to find amateur singers, comedians, rappers, models ... anyone entertaining. If they were good, Nick would sign on to be their manager -- but Enrico Taylor says the whole plan was his idea.

Taylor says he met Nick in early 2015 to get him on board with HIS company, "I Discover Stars." Taylor says he told Nick how he'd already teamed with Birdman to run a digital talent search for Cash Money Records -- and Nick loved the idea because he was "growing tired of his 'America's Got Talent' job."

But he claims Nick went radio silent and then 5 months later, BOOM ... N'credible launched.

Download that NCREDIBLE APP to be on Wildnout! NOW!!! A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Jan 9, 2016 at 11:43am PST

In his lawsuit, Taylor says it's no accident Nick's social media call for people to submit their talent videos sounds eerily similar to the one Birdman did in 2014.

Not only is he accusing Nick of stealing the idea -- Taylor says the bigger problem is Nick's app was a total flop, and it's hurting his ability to get his own app off the ground.

He's suing for damages of $1,750,000.