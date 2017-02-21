Clifton Powell False Rape Case Haunts Me ... Cost Me Acting Roles

EXCLUSIVE

Clifton Powell is trying to put an old rape allegation behind him, but says the case has cost him dearly ... and now he's trying to mend fences in Hollywood.

We got the "Ray" and "Next Friday" actor at LAX, where he told us the 4-year-old civil rape case against him has been thrown out ... despite tremendous collateral damage.

Clifton gets pretty emotional here recounting the case, and the roles it cost him -- but was thankful for media outlets that "got it right." He also hints at a lawsuit against those that didn't.