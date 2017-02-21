Harrison Ford Video of Taxiway Landing

Harrison Ford's taxiway landing Monday was caught on video, and it promises to be the centerpiece of the FAA investigation.

The video was captured by cameras trained on the runways at John Wayne Airport in Orange County. It shows Ford's approach which came dangerously close to an American Airlines 737, which was on the taxiway when the actor's plane passed overhead.

A man in the terminal who took a picture of the landing told us Ford had misjudged the runway and banked sharply before landing on the taxiway, but that is not reflected in this video.