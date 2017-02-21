L.A. Lakers Fire Mitch Kupchak, Remove Jim Buss Magic Johnson In CHARGE

Breaking News

MASSIVE SHAKE-UP with the L.A. Lakers ... Jeanie Buss just FIRED General Manager Mitch Kupchak and booted her brother, Jim Buss, from his role as Exec. Vice President of Basketball Operations.

Magic Johnson is the new President of Basketball Operations.

YOU HEAR THAT? MAGIC JOHNSON IS CALLING THE SHOTS!!!!

Jeanie -- the Governor of the Lakers -- explains, "Today I took a series of actions I believe will return the Lakers to the heights Dr. Jerry Buss demanded and our fans rightly expect."

"Effective immediately, Earvin Johnson will be in charge of all basketball operations and will report directly to me. Our search for a new General Manager to work with Earvin and Coach Luke Walton is well underway and we hope to announce a new General Manager in short order."

"Together, Earvin, Luke and our new General Manager will establish the foundation for the next generation of Los Angeles Lakers greatness."