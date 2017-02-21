Robin Thicke Paula Patton Cries Technical Foul In Custody War

EXCLUSIVE

Robin Thicke has just lost his main lawyer in his custody war with Paula Patton, because a lawyer who worked in the firm that once represented Paula now works at the firm that represents Robin.

Robin has been represented by attorney Larry Ginsberg, a partner at Harris, Ginsberg. A law firm that once represented Paula in the custody fight employed a lawyer who jumped ship and moved over to Harris, Ginsberg.

During a court hearing Tuesday, Larry Ginsberg made it clear ... the lawyer in question has no involvement in the Patton/Thicke case, but the judge felt there was always the chance of water cooler talk so Ginsberg is now off the case.

We're told Robin still has legal representation from other firms in a war that continues to rage.