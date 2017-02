Dale Earnhardt Jr. My Baby Won't Get My Name ... No Dale The 3rd

EXCLUSIVE

The last Earnhardt with the name Dale may have already rolled off the assembly line ... 'cause Dale Jr. tells TMZ Sports he will NOT name his future kid Dale Earnhardt III.

The NASCAR superstar was out in NYC with his brand new wife, Amy Reimann, when we asked if they've talked about kids in their future.

The good news ... Dale says they've already picked out a name but it won't be D3.

Also ... does that mean they're closer to a kid than previously thought???