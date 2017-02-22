Darius McCrary Accused of Abusing Baby, Attacking Wife

"Family Matters" star Darius McCrary is terrorizing his wife and infant -- allegedly holding the little girl over boiling water once ... this according to the wife who just got a restraining order against him.

Tammy Brawner says McCrary went nuts on Feb. 10 ... hurling picture frames and other objects around the house, and hitting her in the head with his forearm. She says the objects he threw came dangerously close to their 16-month-old daughter, Zoey.

Where Zoey's concerned ... Tammy says McCrary has abused on several instances, including one particularly horrifying time when he held the baby over a boiling pot of water and said he wished he never had her. In docs obtained by TMZ, she also accuses him of frequent spankings and strapping down Zoey's arms during meals.

Tammy, a former Harlem Globetrotter, says the actor regularly drinks, does drugs and comes home wasted and violent.

A judge has ordered Darius to move out of their home, and he must stay 100 yards away from Tammy and Zoey ... who he's not allowed to see until after a court hearing next month. Tammy says she plans to file for divorce.