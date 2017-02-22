Jeff Ross Correspondents' Dinner Would be 'HUUUUGE' If I Emceed

EXCLUSIVE

Jeff Ross is more than game to emcee the White House Correspondents' Dinner without fear and without reservation because he has designs on Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

We got the quintessential roast master at The Comedy Store Tuesday on the Sunset Strip, and he not only wants to fry Trump ... he thinks it's his patriotic duty.

Here's the thing ... it totally makes sense. He's roasted Trump twice in the past so the prez is down with him, and he'll be tough enough to satisfy the angry press corps.

Ain't no one better.