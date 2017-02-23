Beyonce Bails On Coachella Doctor's Orders

Breaking News

Beyonce has just canceled her gig at Coachella ... because her pregnancy makes it just too dicey.

Bey cited "doctor's orders" as the reason for bailing on the festival, which is interesting. She performed at the Grammys less than 2 weeks ago, but was seated for most of it. Obviously, doctors don't think it would be wise to even attempt that kind of low-impact performance at Coachella 2 months from now.

As for the festival, sources tell us they are now looking for a replacement, and Beyonce says she'll be back to headline in 2018. Makes ya think ... she's probably planning to release new music between now and then.

Silver lining?