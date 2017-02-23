'Cash Me Ousside' Girl My Hired Muscle Has Trump Rally Experience!!! ... HowBow Dah?!

The "Cash Me Ousside" girl wanted security worthy of a president ... and that's exactly what she got.

Danielle Bregoli is now rolling with members of the security team that handled crowds at some of Donald Trump's campaign rallies.

Guardian Security did crowd control for various campaign venues in Florida. Check out the guys on the team ... they're now flanking the hottest 13-year-old celebrity in Hollywood ... at least for the next 15 minutes.

Guardian has 500 clients, many of whom are celebs, including Chris Brown, Future, Nicki Minaj and Ciara.

Danielle specifically gave props to 2 guards -- Joe and Frank -- who've been pictured at Trump's events.

