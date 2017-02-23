Floyd Mayweather: Hey, Conor McGregor ... I'm In L.A. Now, Too! (VIDEO)

Floyd Mayweather Hey, Conor McGregor ... I'm In L.A. Now, Too!

EXCLUSIVE

Floyd Mayweather wants everyone to know he's here in L.A. -- which is interesting ... since Conor McGregor is, too.

The boxing legend hit up Catch in West Hollywood Wednesday night -- the hottest restaurant in town where Floyd KNOWS the paparazzi would go crazy for him. He was right ... it was madness.

What's interesting is Conor is also in town -- we saw him in Bev Hills the other day and he's been posting photos all over town ever since.

Last time they were in the same city (Vegas), Conor declared it his own and mocked Floyd for refusing to sit down with him.

Will things change in L.A.? Stay tuned ...