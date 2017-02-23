Jameis Winston Speech: Boys Should Be Strong ... GIRLS SHOULD BE SILENT

Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston completely blew it at an elementary school speech to kids ... telling the crowd men are supposed to be strong and loud -- women should be silent.

Winston was at Melrose Elementary in St. Petersburg addressing a group of 3rd, 4th and 5th grade male and female students when he noticed some students were getting bored.

He tried to shake things up with the following statements (as documented by the Tampa Bay Times):

"All my young boys, stand up. The ladies, sit down ... but all my boys, stand up. We strong, right? We strong! We strong, right? All my boys, tell me one time: I can do anything I put my mind to!"

"Now a lot of boys aren't supposed to be soft-spoken. You know what I'm saying? One day y'all are going to have a very deep voice like this (in deep voice). One day, you'll have a very, very deep voice."

"But the ladies, they're supposed to be silent, polite, gentle. My men, my men (are) supposed to be strong. I want y'all to tell me what the third rule of life is: I can do anything I put my mind to. Scream it!"

One of the teachers told the Times a female student turned to her and said, "I'm strong too."

As for Winston, he later told the media out, "During my talk, I used a poor word choice that may have overshadowed that positive message for some."