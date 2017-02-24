Lisa Marie Presley Kids Visit Estranged Husband ... Court Monitor Present

Lisa Marie Presley's estranged husband is having regular visits with their children -- even though they're in protective custody -- but we've learned it's a deal both parents struck.

Michael Lockwood met his 8-year-old twin girls Wednesday at the beach in Malibu. Sources connected with the case tell TMZ ... it was the second time he'd seen his daughters this week. We're told a court-appointed monitor, seen here in red, was present both times.

As we've reported ... the girls are staying with their grandma, Priscilla Presley, while DCFS investigates the "pictures and disturbing videos" Lisa Marie says she found on Michael's computer.

Our sources say Lisa Marie and Michael both signed off on Priscilla taking temporary custody -- and also on Michael having monitored visits.