Migos Sued They Ran Off with $20k Wardrobe On Sexy Music Vid Shoot

EXCLUSIVE

Migos got real bad and real boujee with the fancy shirts and shades they rocked on a music video shoot -- according to the stylist who says they jacked $20k worth of gear.

Migos co-starred in Niykee Heaton's "Bad Intentions" vid, shot last year in Encino, CA. The video is pretty hot -- Niykee's scantily clad through most of it, as all 3 guys from Migos wear a ridiculously expensive wardrobe.

Stylist Marcus Clark says they never returned the shirts on their backs, and although he made several attempts to retrieve the gear, the best he got was a text from Migos' manager saying ... "That's over wit."

According to docs, they walked off with:

- 3 Enfants Riches Déprimés shirts, $18,138

- 2 pairs of vintage sunglasses (Versace and Les Copains), $700

Taxes alone on the shirts came to $1,632!

Clark's so pissed he's not just suing for the value of the over high-priced items -- he wants more than $1 million in damages.

We reached out Migos' camp ... no word back.