Kurt Angle Linda McMahon's a PERFECT FIT ... For Trump's Cabinet

EXCLUSIVE

Wrestling legend Kurt Angle says America's in great hands now that Linda McMahon has officially been confirmed as part of Donald Trump's cabinet ... 'cause she's a "genius."

The WWE Hall of Fame inductee says his former boss is the perfect person to head the Small Business Administration ... and has proven herself by turning the WWE into a billion-dollar business.

"If you doubt Linda McMahon, you'd have to be literally crazy."

Linda's entire family -- including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H -- joined her at the White House last week to make it official.