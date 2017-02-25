EXCLUSIVE
Wrestling legend Kurt Angle says America's in great hands now that Linda McMahon has officially been confirmed as part of Donald Trump's cabinet ... 'cause she's a "genius."
The WWE Hall of Fame inductee says his former boss is the perfect person to head the Small Business Administration ... and has proven herself by turning the WWE into a billion-dollar business.
"If you doubt Linda McMahon, you'd have to be literally crazy."
Linda's entire family -- including Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, Triple H -- joined her at the White House last week to make it official.