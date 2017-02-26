Barry Zito I Wouldn't Trade Cy Young For Grammy ... But 10 Grammys??

EXCLUSIVE

What's cooler -- winning a Cy Young or a Grammy??

3-time MLB All-Star Barry Zito is trying to add to his trophy cabinet 'cause he wants BOTH!!

BZ's got a Cy Young -- given to the best pitcher in baseball -- from '02 with the Oakland A's. But now that the southpaw traded his glove for a guitar, would he give up the highest pitching honor to be recognized in the music industry?!

Zito's working on it. He released a 6-track country album titled "No Secrets" back in January ... and it's been a hit, appearing on several Billboard charts (#15, Americana/Folk Album Sales and #18, Heatseekers Albums).

