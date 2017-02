Jimmy Kimmel Uses 'Over-Rated' Streep To Jab Trump at Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel took a huge sarcastic swipe at President Trump ... all in support of some up and coming actress named Meryl Streep.

In the middle of Jimmy's opening monologue for the 89th Oscars he put the spotlight on Meryl by referencing Trump's "over-rated" tweet about her ... following her scathing speech about him in January.

Jimmy's obviously killed in what's definitely NOT a Trump-friendly room.

Ya gotta imagine Trump's Twitter finger is itching.