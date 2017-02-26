Matt Elam Arrested on Drug Charges in Miami (MUG SHOT)

Ravens' Matt Elam Busted for Weed and Oxy

NFL player Matt Elam was arrested Saturday night in Miami for possession of pot and pills.

The Ravens safety was pulled over after flying past an unmarked police car, and when cops searched his Range Rover ... they found a Gucci bag with 126 grams of weed, and 6 oxycodone pills. Elam was booked for marijuana possession, possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving.

The former first round draft pick is being held on $15,500 bail.

Elam is slated to become a free agent in a couple weeks, and based on the Ravens' reaction to his arrest ... it doesn't sound like they'll be bringing him back.