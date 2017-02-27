'Cash Me Ousside' Girl Crew Member Causes a Scream With Ice Cream

EXCLUSIVE

"Cash Me Ousside" girl's friend sparked a series of street brawls by chucking her dessert in a lady's face after some trash-talking ... according to sources at the scene.

TMZ broke the story ... Danielle Bregoli's crew was wreaking havoc outside a bar in downtown Lake Worth, FL Saturday night, and now we've obtained video of how it all started.

One of Danielle's girls throws ice cream (possibly froyo) at a woman and then takes off ... with the aid of a bodyguard. We're told this incident is the one that led to more fights later on ... including the ice cream tosser attacking another lady.

Cops responded to the altercation and an investigation is ongoing ... Danielle was not arrested.