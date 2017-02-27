President Trump Oscars Got What They Deserved After Focusing On Me

Donald Trump's finally weighing in on the Oscars, and thinks the whole Best Picture snafu happened because the show's producers were busy throwing insults at him.

The prez says "I think they were focused so hard on politics they they didn't get the act together at the end." It was Trump's first comment on the award show and he wasted no time jabbing back at the production.

He told Breitbart News, "It didn't feel like a very glamorous evening. I've been to the Oscars. There was something very special missing, and then to end that way was sad."

As Trump's shots go it was pretty subtle, but sure seems like he was paying attention to Jimmy Kimmel mocking him during the show, and the epic screwup at the end.