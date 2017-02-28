Christopher Darden Called Baby Mama Hooker, Stripper ... Claims Baby Mama

Famed O.J. prosecutor Christopher Darden's unleashed a nasty string of expletives at his baby mama while harassing her by email ... according to docs filed by the woman.

Celia Smith -- who has a nasty history with Darden -- says he's been blasting her regularly ... including earlier this month when he fired off a scorching email, calling her a "dirty nasty low budget porn c*** stripper lot lizard prostitute." The email continued, "You suck and f*** d***s for the whole world to see."

The email came from someone other than Darden, but Smith believes he was using a fake email account.

Smith filed docs attempting to get a restraining order against Darden, but the court shot her down -- saying there was no proof he was behind the colorful emails. A hearing was scheduled for Tuesday, so she could present further evidence ... if she has any.

Darden's had past beef with Smith, with whom he has a daughter. Last year he got a restraining order against HER for harassing him.