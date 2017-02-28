TMZ

Darrelle Revis RELEASED By Jets

2/28/2017 5:43 PM PST
Breaking News

The New York Jets have released superstar cornerback Darrelle Revis ... the team announced Tuesday afternoon.

Revis -- who played 8 seasons with the Jets -- is facing several serious charges for allegedly attacking 2 men outside of a bar in Pittsburgh On February 12.

"Darrelle Revis is one of the greatest players to ever wear a Jets uniform," Jets owner Woody Johnson says."

"I appreciate Darrelle's contributions to the organization and wherevre his career takes him, his home will always be with the Jets."

