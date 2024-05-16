Edelman, Gronk Star In Patriots' 'Good Will Hunting' Spoof For Schedule Release

Play video content X/@Patriots

Give Julian Edelman an Oscar right now -- the former Patriots receiver showed off his acting chops in New England's schedule release video on Wednesday ... and he had help from his good buddy, Rob Gronkowski!!

The Pats went all-out ahead of the 2024 season ... doing their own spin on the classic 1997 film, "Good Will Hunting," to reveal their slate of opponents -- calling it "Good Jules Hunting."

Edelman plays Matt Damon's genius janitor role in New England's version ... deciphering a complicated algorithm to figure out the team's schedule. Gronk was picked to portray Ben Affleck's Chuckie, the not-so-bright right-hand man.

There are plenty of nods to the OG throughout the three-minute and 46-second project ... as well as cameos from Pats owner Robert Kraft, former staffer Ernie Adams, head coach Jerod Mayo and numerous current players.

The whole thing is pretty damn brilliant ... and if ya watch it all, there are plenty of Easter eggs to look out for -- including a quick 28-3 reference.

Even the credits are awesome ... with a major hat tip to Tom Brady with "A GOAT Production" and "Produced by Tom Brady" listed at the end.

Naturally, the team said the short was presented by "Six Rings Films."