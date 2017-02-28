He's only been in town for a week, but DeMarcus Cousins is fitting right in with the New Orleans culture ... sportin' panties on his head and drinking from a bottle of Hennessy in the Mardi Gras parade.
Boogie and Pelicans teammate Anthony Davis were honorary grand marshals ... throwing out beads and giving the crowd a bit of "Fire and Ice" action -- party style.
By looking at the crowd's reaction ... it's safe to say Cousins is already a fan favorite.
It's safe to say that @boogiecousins is having no problems adjusting to New Orleans. He's currently riding in Zulu with panties on his head. pic.twitter.com/F9TZC0DjwP— Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) February 28, 2017