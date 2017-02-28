Kellyanne Conway Couch Kneel's Really No Biggie Says Oval Office Designer

Kellyanne Conway shouldn't be crucified for getting casual in the Oval Office ... at least according to the designer of the couch on which she knelt.

Interior designer Kenneth Blasingame -- who styled George W. Bush's Oval Office -- tells TMZ he's nowhere near offended Kellyanne put her pumps all over his old boss' couch ... and neither should anyone else.

Blasingame says while he considers the space "sacred," it doesn't mean Kellyanne isn't entitled to an informal moment there ... since there's been plenty in its long history.

Funny thing though ... Kenneth tells us Bush ran a tight ship when it came to visitors in his Oval Office -- i.e. no blue jeans, and suit jacket required.

But, when it comes to Kellyanne's faux pas in front of reps from HBCU ... BFD.