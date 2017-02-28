Joe Mixon Turns Up With Russ Westbrook and Migos Night Before NFL Combine

While tons of NFL prospects were resting up for Day 1 of the NFL combine in Indianapolis ... Joe Mixon spent his Monday night onstage at the Migos concert -- since he wasn't invited to the workout anyway.

Mixon -- along with NBA star Russell Westbrook -- rocked out on the stage with the rappers during their show in Oklahoma City (don't worry, Russell didn't have a game Monday night either).

Despite the combine snub stemming from his violent incident with a female student, Mixon is still training like crazy and plans to show off his skills to NFL scouts at his pro day on March 8.

As for the combine, Tuesday was the basic introduction stuff ... registration, medical exams, orientation and interviews.