Donald Trump Killer Mike & El-P Want the Prez ... 'He Might Learn Something'

Rappers Killer Mike and El-P aren't stopping with Obama when it comes to handing out free tickets to their show ... they're extending an invite to President Trump too.

We got the Run The Jewels rappers leaving "The Daily Show" in NYC Tuesday night where they told us they'd be down for Trump to take in a show.

Kellyanne Conway might make it on the list too. When we asked Mike and El-P about her infamous couchgate photo, they seemed more interested with what was going on in the background.