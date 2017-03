DNC Chair Tom Perez I'm Not Reaching Across ... Until Trump Makes First Move

EXCLUSIVE

President Trump better change his tone a lot, if he wants DNC Chair Tom Perez to work with him ... at least that's what Perez told us shortly before Trump's address to Congress.

We got Perez Tuesday afternoon on the Hill, and asked if he's going to reach across the aisle and attempt to work with the president. His response was very clear ... he needs to see something different from POTUS.

Question is ... did he see it just a few hours later?