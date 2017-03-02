President Trump Death Threat Suspect Cuts Deal ... Avoids Jail Time

EXCLUSIVE

The guy who posted a video threatening to kill President Trump at the inauguration has agreed to enter a mental health treatment program ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources in Florida tell us Dominic Puopolo will undergo a mental health diversion program. If he completes it, prosecutors will agree to drop his felony charge for threatening a public servant.

Puopolo's video rant included the death threat and a declaration he was the Lord Jesus Christ. Miami police arrested him shortly after he posted it. The Secret Service was aware, but decided it could be handled at the state level.

A judge still has to sign off on the deal.