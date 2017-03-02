Exclusive 360 Video
Kim Zolciak has more going on than NeNe Leakes ... so if 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' producers want her back, they're gonna have to drop serious coin -- that's according to Kim, of course.
We got KZ rushing to catch a flight out of LAX, but she took the time to make it clear she's down for a return to 'RHOA' ... if the price is right.
She and NeNe both make cameos on the season finale of 'RHOA' -- and as we've reported, producers desperately want them for the landmark 10th season. But Kim says it won't be easy, or cheap, to land her.
Possible/likely translation: I'm worth more than NeNe.