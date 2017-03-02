Stephen Jackson Relax, New Orleans Cousins & Davis Will Dominate Together

EXCLUSIVE

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins will soon make the NBA their bitches ... that's according to Stephen Jackson, who says it's just a matter of time before the duo takes over.

We got Jackson out at LAX, and asked him if the big deal that sent Cousins to New Orleans will end up paying off for the Pelicans ... 'cause right now, the guys are 1-3 since the trade.

Jackson has a message for the Crescent city ... RELAX ... saying Bougie & The 'Brow are gonna be the league's new David Robinson & Tim Duncan once they figure things out.

No pressure, kids.