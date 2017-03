Terrell Owens Bumps Into Hall of Famer in Bev Hills 'You Belong In Canton'

So, we spotted Terrell Owens in Bev Hills Wednesday ... just as he was spotted on the street by Hall of Famer Mike Haynes ... and what ensued was a pretty cool raw moment.

Haynes -- who was inducted into Canton in 1997 -- told T.O. he BELONGS in the Hall of Fame and explained that "guys who know" football, like Steve Young, have his back.

He also told Owens to keep his head up and hopes he gets in next year.

Good moment. We hope he's right.