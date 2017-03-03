'Beauty and the Beast' Won't Play in AL Theatre Due to Gay Character

An Alabama theatre owner is banning "Beauty and the Beast" because he doesn't want to expose his customers to the new gay character in the film.

The owner of Henagar Drive-In Theatre says Disney's decision to add its first homosexual character was the last straw for him ... and says he refuses to "compromise on what the Bible teaches."

He added, "If we can not take our 11 year old grand daughter and 8 year old grandson to see a movie we have no business watching it. If I can't sit through a movie with God or Jesus sitting by me then we have no business showing it."

He says he only wants to show "wholesome movies" without sex, nudity, homosexuality or foul language.