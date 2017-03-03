Le'Veon Bell: I'm Optimistic About Long-Term Deal with Steelers (VIDEO)

Le'Veon Bell I'm Optimistic About Long-Term Deal with Steelers

Le'Veon Bell says he is working with the Steelers on a long-term deal ... and tells TMZ Sports he's confident something the two sides can work something out before the deadline.

Bell appeared on the "TMZ Sports" TV show on FS1 this week and admitted he has mixed feelings about being hit with the franchise tag ... but says he's hopeful he can strike a deal with his longtime team.

"We still going to work towards it," Bell said ... "Me and the Steelers want to work together. We're going to work towards a long-term deal leading up to the deadline (July 15th)."

"If it doesn't get done, it doesn't get done ... but I definitely think something will work and we'll see what happens."

Bell is set to make $12 mil this season with the franchise tag.