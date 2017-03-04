Kodak Black Jail's Cost Me $300k AND Golden Oreos!

EXCLUSIVE

Kodak Black's watching stacks of cash disappear while he's stuck in jail -- every canceled show is a $50k hit to his wallet.

The rapper's been forced to postpone or cancel 4 concerts since getting locked up Tuesday for violating house arrest, and there will be 2 more before he gets his day in court.

Besides forfeiting his fat paychecks, Kodak's missing out on the nightly backstage perks listed on his riders ... which we obtained. Highlights include:

- dressing room equipped with PS4 or Xbox with Madden and NBA 2K games

- a bottle of Patron

- 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouet

- GOLDEN Oreos

He also demands dinner for 10! He can get that in jail, of course, but the menu options are much different.