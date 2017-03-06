TMZ

Leonard Fournette Hits The Second Round Of Fatherhood ... With Baby #2

Leonard Fournette I'm Officially In The Second Round ... Of Fatherhood

3/6/2017 11:24 AM PST
Breaking News

0306-leonard-fournette-twitter-01Leonard Fournette just fell into the 2nd round ... of daddy ... announcing the birth of his second kid, and get ready, college coaches -- it's a baby boy.

Fournette made the announcement on his social media, posting a picture of the kid with a caption that read, "Welcome my young boy into the world L4."

Leonard is a third, so we're assuming he kept the name for the little tyke to officially be the fourth and carry the name for another generation of tackle breakers.

Oh, and for anyone wondering, we did the math, kid is class of 2035. OFFER RIGHT NOW.

