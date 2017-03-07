Jadeveon Clowney 'I'm Riding With Osweiler' Picks Side In Texans QB Battle

EXCLUSIVE

Texans All-Pro hell raiser Jadaveon Clowney is taking a stand in the franchise's QB conundrum ... saying he's 100% behind Brock Osweiler being the team's signal caller of the future.

Osweiler signed a $72 million contract to be the team's QB before last season, but struggled mightily throughout the year, eventually being benched for backup Tom Savage.

The Texans still managed to make the playoffs, and most experts believe a change in QB is coming either through the draft, free agency, or a trade for Tony Romo.

We got Clowney out in Vegas and when we asked where he stands on the quarterback situation he made it clear ... he stands right next to the 6'7" Osweiler.

BTW -- Clowney's also a big UFC fan ... so we asked how he'd do in the octagon. Turns out, dude's got legit MMA skills.