Kim Kardashian Books Destroyed, Vandal Arrested

Breaking News

A self-professed Kim Kardashian hater turned himself in to cops for trashing a bookstore display of one of her books.

Carl Puia was charged Monday with third-degree criminal mischief. The 74-year-old man walked into a Barnes & Noble back in October and destroyed 6 of Kim's "Selfish" books with a red dyed liquid.

Puia also left a lengthy note bashing the Glastonbury, CT bookstore for selling any Kardashian-related materials ... according to the Hartford Courant. Police tell us they weren't aware Puia was the perpetrator and were not actively searching for him.

He was released without posting bail.