NBA's Ty Lawson Allegedly Violates Probation ... Warrant Requested

Ty Lawson has some serious explaining to do ... because officials in Denver believe the Sacramento Kings star violated his probation and are gunning for a warrant, TMZ Sports has learned.
Lawson is currently on probation stemming from his 2015 drunk driving case in Denver -- but the Denver Probation Dept. has filed a complaint seeking to revoke his probation citing a potential violation.
Officials would not say what the alleged violation is ... but confirmed to TMZ Sports that a bench warrant has been requested so they can bring Lawson to court for a hearing on the matter.
We're told a judge has not signed off on the warrant at this point.
Some of the requirements of Lawson's probation -- which was scheduled to end on March 22 -- included monitored sobriety, 48 hours of community service, 52 hours of therapy and no marijuana use.
We reached out to Lawson's camp -- so far, no word back.