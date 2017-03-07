TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST
Home
NBA's Ty Lawson Allegedly Violates Probation ... Warrant Requested

NBA's Ty Lawson Allegedly Violates Probation ... Warrant Requested

3/7/2017 1:36 PM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0307-ty-lawson-tmz-01Ty Lawson has some serious explaining to do ... because officials in Denver believe the Sacramento Kings star violated his probation and are gunning for a warrant, TMZ Sports has learned. 

Lawson is currently on probation stemming from his 2015 drunk driving case in Denver -- but the Denver Probation Dept. has filed a complaint seeking to revoke his probation citing a potential violation. 

Officials would not say what the alleged violation is ... but confirmed to TMZ Sports that a bench warrant has been requested so they can bring Lawson to court for a hearing on the matter. 

We're told a judge has not signed off on the warrant at this point. 

Some of the requirements of Lawson's probation -- which was scheduled to end on March 22 -- included monitored sobriety, 48 hours of community service, 52 hours of therapy and no marijuana use. 

We reached out to Lawson's camp -- so far, no word back. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›

Around The Web