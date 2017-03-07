TMZ

Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig's L.A. Home Hit by Burglars, $500k In Jewelry Gone

Dodgers Star Yasiel Puig's L.A. Home Hit By Burglars $500k In Jewelry Gone

3/7/2017 1:00 AM PST
EXCLUSIVE

0306-yasiel-puig-TMZ-02Yasiel Puig is the latest victim in a string of celeb burglaries in L.A. -- this time, crooks broke into the baseball star's L.A. home while he was in Arizona with the Dodgers for Spring Training and made off with more than half a million bucks in bling. 

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ Sports ... burglars forced their way into the home while it was empty and made off with 3 high-end Rolex watches and other pieces of expensive jewelry. 

The thieves may have been inspired by the Kim Kardashian robbery, where she flaunted ultra-expensive jewelry on social media. Puig, who's almost always dripping in gold, is also a big fan of flaunting it on social media.

0306_PUIG_FLASHING_JEWELRY_sub_launch

Sources tell us Puig had tapped a relative to stay in the house while he is away -- but the crooks made their move when that person was away. 

Seems L.A. jewel thieves are having a helluva year -- Alanis Morissette, Derek Fisher and Cesar Millan have all been hit in 2017 and so far, no arrests have been made. 

