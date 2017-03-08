Faizon Love Brutalized Valet Surveillance Vid Reveals

Breaking News

Faizon Love unleashed extreme violence on that valet in the Columbus airport -- and the surveillance video shows the full brutality of the attack.

Airport officials just released this footage which show the actor and comedian talking to parking staffers, then getting so pissed he grabbed the valet by the back of his head and slammed him into a counter.

It's not really much of a fight because the much larger Faizon tossed the guy around like a rag doll until the guy's coworkers broke it up and police arrived. He was arrested for assault, arraigned in court Wednesday morning and released on $2,000 bond.

We obtained aftermath video, and Faizon was still super pissed.