Anti-'Beauty and the Beast' Theater We Thought Those Drag Queens Were Dragons!

The Alabama theater that banned the new "Beauty and the Beast" for having a gay character damn near projected a drag queen documentary due to a pretty funny mix-up.

Carol Laney owns the Henagar, AL drive-in and tells us she approved "Fierce" as an upcoming feature thinking it was a Game of Thrones-ish kinda flick. She says the poster was misleading -- a woman surrounded by 3 dragons.

Sure, there's plenty of slaying in the docu-film about drag queens, just not the kind Laney had in mind for moviegoers. She says people started calling her out for banning "Beauty and the Beast" ... but leaving the doc on her schedule of upcoming films.

No shocker -- she's now pulled "Fierce" too, saying it's not in "her comfort zone."

Kind of a drag.