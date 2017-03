Holly Madison Unloads Hancock Park Palace After Bidding War

EXCLUSIVE

Holly Madison made the Hancock Park real estate market her million dollar bitch.

Holly unloaded her 6 bedroom, 9 bathroom pad for $8.225 mil. She listed the property in January ... and buyers came flocking. She ended up selling for $225k over asking price.

Holly bought the Spanish Colonial back in 2014 for $7.1 million.

The 8,500 square foot estate has all the bells and whistles, along with sweeping golf course views.

Jon Grauman of The Agency had the listing.