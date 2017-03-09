Tony Romo Sad Goodbye Video to Cowboys Fans

Breaking News

With Bob Dylan's "The Times They Are A-Changin'" playing in the background, Tony Romo just thanked Cowboys fans for all the love and support as he figures out his NFL future.

"I just wanted to come to tell you it's been a crazy 48 hours here," Romo said from what appears to be his home gym.

"Me and my family felt the outpouring of support and love from all of you ... it's been overwhelming and it doesn't go unnoticed."

At one point his wife Candice Romo walks by and says, "Babe, enough with the sad music."

As for Tony ... Denver? Houston? Maybe even the Jets?

Stay tuned ...