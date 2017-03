Vince Young Has a Message For the Haters

EXCLUSIVE

Vince Young says he isn't playing football again to be a backup QB -- telling TMZ Sports he's gunning for the starting job ... and vows to turn his haters into VY believers.

The newest member of the CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders knows there are skeptics who think he'll fail ... but when we spoke with the 33-year-old, he had a strong message for the doubters.