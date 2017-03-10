Ciara Car Accident in L.A.

EXCLUSIVE

Ciara -- who's pregnant and in her 3rd trimester -- was involved in a car crash in L.A. moments ago ... TMZ has learned.

Witnesses tell us Ciara was driving her white Mercedes SUV and was making a left turn when a grey Volvo SUV slammed into the front passenger side of her vehicle.

Police and Fire Dept. responded to the scene. We're told Ciara was clutching her chest and shoulder, but walking around and talking on her phone.

Law enforcement sources tell us Ciara and the other driver exchanged information, but neither of them was seriously injured.

Story developing ...