Steph Curry Busts Out Dance Moves, Toilet Paper ... Best Roommate Ever

Steph Curry's in a rap video now ... dancing, high-fiving, seasoning food and swapping out toilet paper.

Why? Cause money.

Curry hooked up with YouTube superstar/actor King Bach for a "dream roommate" commercial for those Brita water filters. It's kinda funny.

Steph seems like a lot of fun to have around ... but we all know who he REALLY wants to hang with these days ... Kevin Durant.